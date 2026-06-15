Oswald Peraza And Angels Take On Diamondbacks On June 15

Peraza is hitting for a .260 BA, .311 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 20 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Peraza has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Ryne Nelson (2-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.19 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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