Osleivis Basabe And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 16

Basabe is hitting for a .280 BA, .288 OBP and .480 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Basabe has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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