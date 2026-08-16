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Osleivis Basabe
San Francisco Giants

Osleivis Basabe

San Francisco Giants • #39 SS

Osleivis Basabe And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 16

Osleivis Basabe and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Basabe has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Basabe is hitting for a .280 BA, .288 OBP and .480 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Basabe has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Osleivis Basabe

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