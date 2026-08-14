Osleivis Basabe And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 14

Basabe is hitting for a .256 BA, .267 OBP and .488 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored five runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Basabe has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.63 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

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