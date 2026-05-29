Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Twins On May 29

Cruz is hitting for a .257 BA, .323 OBP and .447 SLG with a 35.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 38 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs (19th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Taj Bradley (5-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.

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