Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 19

Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .350 OBP and .482 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 46 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 25 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Jackson Jobe (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.