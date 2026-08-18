Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Tigers On Aug. 18

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 45 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 25 attempts. He is back in action for the first time since June 6, when he went 0 for 1 against the Braves.

Keider Montero (9-7) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Tigers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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