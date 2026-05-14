Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 14

Cruz is hitting for a .262 BA, .328 OBP and .483 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 33 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Chase Dollander (3-2) in his third start of the season.

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