Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 12

Cruz is hitting for a .255 BA, .320 OBP and .473 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 31 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (9th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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