Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On May 3

Cruz is hitting for a .257 BA, .318 OBP and .500 SLG with a 35.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 25 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Chase Burns (3-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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