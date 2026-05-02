Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Reds On May 2

Cruz is hitting for a .254 BA, .317 OBP and .508 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 23 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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