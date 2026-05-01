Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Reds On May 1

Cruz is hitting for a .256 BA, .321 OBP and .512 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 23 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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