Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Rays On April 19

Cruz is hitting for a .302 BA, .368 OBP and .570 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (4th in MLB). Cruz has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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