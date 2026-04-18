Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Rays On April 18

Cruz is hitting for a .313 BA, .382 OBP and .588 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .970, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 16 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (3rd in MLB). Cruz has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.