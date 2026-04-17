Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Rays On April 17

Cruz is hitting for a .316 BA, .381 OBP and .566 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (8th in MLB). Cruz has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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