Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Phillies On May 17

Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .325 OBP and .470 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 35 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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