Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On May 16

Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .332 OBP and .481 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 35 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (9th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (4-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.11 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

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