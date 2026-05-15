Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Phillies On May 15

Cruz is hitting for a .260 BA, .325 OBP and .480 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 34 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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