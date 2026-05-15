FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Phillies On May 15

Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, on Friday, May 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .260 BA, .325 OBP and .480 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 34 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News