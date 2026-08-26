Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Padres On Aug. 26

Cruz is hitting for a .260 BA, .348 OBP and .491 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 49 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Cruz has recorded 22 steals on 26 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez will look for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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