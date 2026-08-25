Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Padres On Aug. 25

Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .346 OBP and .481 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 48 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Cruz has recorded 22 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 6) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Michael King (8-9) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

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