Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Padres On April 8

Cruz is hitting for a .295 BA, .340 OBP and .591 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored nine runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Michael King (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

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