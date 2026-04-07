Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Padres On April 7

Cruz is hitting for a .308 BA, .357 OBP and .615 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .973 and he has scored nine runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Pivetta (1-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start this season.

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