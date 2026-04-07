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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Padres On April 7

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .308 BA, .357 OBP and .615 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .973 and he has scored nine runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Pivetta (1-1) pitches for the Padres to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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