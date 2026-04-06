Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Padres On April 6

Cruz is hitting for a .314 BA, .368 OBP and .657 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

The Padres will send German Marquez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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