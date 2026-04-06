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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Padres On April 6

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .314 BA, .368 OBP and .657 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

The Padres will send German Marquez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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