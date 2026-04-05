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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Orioles On April 5

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Cruz has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .290 BA, .333 OBP and .581 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored seven runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Chris Bassitt (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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