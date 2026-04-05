Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Orioles On April 5

Cruz is hitting for a .290 BA, .333 OBP and .581 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored seven runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Chris Bassitt (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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