Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Orioles On April 4

Cruz is hitting for a .296 BA, .321 OBP and .630 SLG with a 39.3% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .951 and he has scored seven runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in seven runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Shane Baz (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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