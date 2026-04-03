Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Orioles On April 3

Cruz is hitting for a .304 BA, .333 OBP and .696 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.029 and he has scored seven runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in six runs (10th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Reds.

The Orioles are sending Kyle Bradish (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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