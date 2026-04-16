Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Nationals On April 16

Cruz is hitting for a .310 BA, .380 OBP and .563 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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