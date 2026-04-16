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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Nationals On April 16

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Cruz has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .310 BA, .380 OBP and .563 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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