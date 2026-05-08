Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Giants On May 8

Cruz is hitting for a .245 BA, .309 OBP and .464 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 25 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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