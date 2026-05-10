Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Giants On May 10

Cruz is hitting for a .256 BA, .320 OBP and .463 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 29 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (13th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 6) against the Giants.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.