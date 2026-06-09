Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Dodgers On June 9

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 45 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (11th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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