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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Dodgers On June 9

Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 45 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (11th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 25 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Eric Lauer (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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