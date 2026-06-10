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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Dodgers On June 10

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cruz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 45 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (13th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 25 attempts. In his most recent action (on June 6 against the Braves) he went 0 for 1.

The Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani (6-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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