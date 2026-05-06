Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On May 6

Cruz is hitting for a .257 BA, .314 OBP and .486 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 25 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (4-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.