Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cubs On April 12

Cruz is hitting for a .345 BA, .400 OBP and .618 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.018, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (15th in MLB). Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

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