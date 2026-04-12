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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cubs On April 12

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cruz has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .345 BA, .400 OBP and .618 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.018, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (15th in MLB). Cruz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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