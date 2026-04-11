Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cubs On April 11

Cruz is hitting for a .300 BA, .352 OBP and .580 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .932 and he has scored nine runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Edward Cabrera (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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