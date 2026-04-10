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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On April 10

Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cruz has +980 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .292 BA, .333 OBP and .583 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .917 and he has scored nine runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (7th in MLB). Cruz has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Shota Imanaga (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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