Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cardinals On May 21

Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 35 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs (12th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.