Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cardinals On May 20

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .330 OBP and .466 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 35 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs (12th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.10 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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