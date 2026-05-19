Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Cardinals On May 19

Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .324 OBP and .466 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 35 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs (10th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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