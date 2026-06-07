Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Braves On June 7

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .350 OBP and .472 SLG with a 34.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 45 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (9th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 21 steals on 25 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.