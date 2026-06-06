Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Braves On June 6

Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .344 OBP and .474 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 45 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (8th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 24 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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