Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Braves On June 5

Cruz is hitting for a .269 BA, .349 OBP and .482 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 45 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (6th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 24 attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Martin Perez (3-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.

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