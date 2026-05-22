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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Blue Jays On May 22

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Cruz has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .257 BA, .324 OBP and .455 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 36 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs (12th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays are sending Kevin Gausman (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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