Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Astros On June 4

Cruz is hitting for a .263 BA, .339 OBP and .477 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 45 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (6th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 24 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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