Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Astros On June 3

Cruz is hitting for a .258 BA, .331 OBP and .475 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 43 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 19 steals on 22 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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