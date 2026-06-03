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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Astros On June 3

Oneil Cruz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Cruz has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .258 BA, .331 OBP and .475 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 43 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (5th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 19 steals on 22 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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