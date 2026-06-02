Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Astros On June 2

Cruz is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .464 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 42 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (9th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 19 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (3-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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