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Oneil Cruz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #15 SS

Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Astros On June 2

Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Cruz has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cruz is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .464 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 42 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (9th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 19 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (3-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oneil Cruz

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