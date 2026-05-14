Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Tigers On May 14
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McLean has -106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
McLean is 1-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.