Nolan McLean And Mets Face Reds On June 17
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET. McLean has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
McLean is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.