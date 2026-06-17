Nolan McLean And Mets Face Reds On June 17

McLean is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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