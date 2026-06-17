FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Face Reds On June 17

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:40 p.m. ET. McLean has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

McLean is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News