Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 10

McLean is 6-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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