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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Red Sox On July 10

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. McLean has -115 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 6-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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