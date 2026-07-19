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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Play Phillies On July 19

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McLean has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McLean is 6-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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