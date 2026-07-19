Nolan McLean And Mets Play Phillies On July 19

McLean is 6-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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