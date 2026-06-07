Nolan McLean And Mets Face Padres On June 7

McLean is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.