FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Face Padres On June 7

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McLean is 3-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News