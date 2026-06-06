Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Padres On June 6
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. McLean has -130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
McLean is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.