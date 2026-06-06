Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Padres On June 6

McLean is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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